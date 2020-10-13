Xi calls for concerted int'l efforts to accelerate global poverty relief process

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the international community, including political parties in all countries, to work together to accelerate the global poverty relief process, as difficulties and challenges remain severe.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the call in a congratulatory message sent to an international seminar on poverty eradication and the responsibilities of political parties, which opened Monday in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province.

"To eliminate poverty, to improve people's livelihoods and achieve common prosperity are the essential requirements of socialism with Chinese characteristics and important missions of the CPC," he said.

Xi said that since the 18th CPC National Congress, China has made poverty eradication a key task in achieving its first centenary goal, and has made a series of major plans and arrangements to fully launch the poverty reduction battle. The issue of absolute poverty, which has plagued the Chinese nation for thousands of years, is about to be solved historically.

"China has the confidence and ability to resolutely win the battle against poverty and realize the poverty reduction goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule," said Xi.

"Global poverty alleviation efforts have scored huge progress, but the difficulties and challenges are still severe," he said, calling on the international community, including the political parties of all countries, to build a consensus and work together to uphold multilateralism, and maintain peace and stability.

"It is hoped that through sharing experience and summarizing rules, seminar participants can discuss ways to advance the cause of global poverty reduction, enhance confidence in fighting poverty, and contribute to the realization of the goals of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," said Xi.

The seminar, co-organized by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee and the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee, was attended online or offline by nearly 400 participants from more than 100 countries, including representatives of political parties, diplomatic envoys to China, representatives of international organizations in China, media representatives of developing countries, and think tank scholars.

Heads of some foreign countries expressed via video or in writing their appreciation of China's historical achievements in poverty reduction, and emphasized the necessity for political parties to play a leading role in building a consensus and promoting cooperation in global poverty eradication.