Xi outlines Shenzhen's historical mission

File photo shows the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

SHENZHEN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said Shenzhen should enrich the new practices of the "one country, two systems" cause, and lead the country's process of socialist modernization.

The city, in south China's Guangdong Province, should build itself into a pilot zone for socialism with Chinese characteristics, set an example for cities of a modern socialist country, increase its capabilities to implement the new development philosophy, build a new pattern to deepen all-round reform and expand opening-up on all fronts, and contribute to the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.