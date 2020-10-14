Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020
Xi welcomes countries to engage more in reform, opening up of China's special economic zones

(Xinhua)    13:30, October 14, 2020

Photo taken on Oct. 6, 2020 shows a ferris wheel under construction at Baoan costal cultural park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The 128-meter-high ferris wheel is under construction. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

SHENZHEN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday welcomed foreign countries to participate more in the reform, opening up and development of China's special economic zones.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said foreign participation has been indispensable in the building of the special economic zones over the past 40 years, which in turn has also created vast development opportunities and offered development benefits for foreign countries.

