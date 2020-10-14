Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020
Xi urges Shenzhen to grow into global leader in technological, industrial innovation

(Xinhua)    13:19, October 14, 2020

A grand gathering to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

SHENZHEN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on the southern city of Shenzhen to build itself into a global leader in technological and industrial innovation.

While addressing a grand gathering celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the city to unswervingly implement the new development philosophy and achieve higher-quality development that is more efficient, fairer, more sustainable and more secure.

