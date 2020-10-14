Xi stresses implementing people-centered development philosophy

Employees work at a start-up company in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

SHENZHEN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday stressed solid implementation of the people-centered philosophy of development in the reform and development of special economic zones (SEZs).

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a grand gathering marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen SEZ.

Efforts should be made to address issues in areas including employment, education, medical care, social security, housing, elderly care, food safety, ecology and environment, and public security, Xi said.