Xi urges Shenzhen to boost construction of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

(Xinhua)    13:28, October 14, 2020

File photo shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday asked Shenzhen to take active moves to further promote the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, calling for efforts to synergize economic rules and mechanisms in the three regions.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged wider exchanges and deeper integration among young people in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao to strengthen their sense of belonging to the motherland.

