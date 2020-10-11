Xi asks young officials to focus on solving practical problems

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the opening of a training session for young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), Oct. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called on young officials to strengthen their capabilities of solving practical problems, be willing to act, and be able to deliver real outcomes.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing the opening of a training session for young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).

History was advanced by addressing problems, Xi stressed, noting that by leading the people in the revolution, construction, and reform, the Party aims all about solving practical problems in the nation.

In face of the current complex situation and arduous task, Xi said it is an urgent need for officials to strengthen their capability in solving problems, adding that it is also an inevitable requirement for the young officials to grow.

Officials, especially the young ones, must strengthen their political ability and other capabilities in terms of research and study, scientific decision-making, advancing in-depth reforms, emergency responses, engaging with the people, and implementing policies, Xi said.

Xi also called on them to face up to problems, be willing to act and ready to deliver good results, and tackle difficulties.

The Party and the state undertakings have witnessed historic achievements and changes since the 18th national congress of the CPC thanks to our focus on solving problems and other important experiences, Xi said.

He reminded officials that the world today is undergoing substantial changes unseen in a century, with instability and uncertainty in the external environment on the rise.

China has entered a new development phase and needs to resolve increasingly diverse and complicated problems in its endeavors to implement the new development philosophy and build new development patterns, Xi said.

Though the country has scored major strategic achievements in containing the COVID-19 epidemic, he noted, steady efforts are still needed to secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicating poverty across China.

Xi said efforts are also needed to ensure stability on six fronts -- employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment, and expectations -- while maintaining security in six areas: job security, basic living needs, operations of market entities, food and energy, stable industrial and supply chains, and the normal functioning of primary-level governments.

Xi underscored the significance for young officials to be more capable in seven fields, urging them to pay paramount attention to improving their political competence to get their jobs done.

To improve political competence, young officials must maintain the correct political direction and uphold Party leadership and the Chinese socialist system, Xi said.

"There is no room for confusion or wavering on this matter," Xi stressed, urging young officials to hold the Party's political discipline and rules in awe and respect.

Xi also asked young officials to improve their ability to conduct investigations and research, and hone their competence in the process.

Investigations and research should be done regularly, Xi said, adding that young officials should heed the opinions, concerns, and aspirations of the people and learn about actual situations.

Stressing improvement in young officials' capacity in scientific decision-making, Xi asked them to hold a strategic vision and integrate the work of localities and departments into the cause of the Party and the country.

Xi also urged carrying out in-depth studies and full analyses before making a decision, as well as listening to suggestions from multiple sectors.

Young officials should improve their ability to tackle challenges in in-depth reforms, Xi noted, demanding efforts to deepen comprehensive reform for advancing the work of the Party and the country, especially remaining committed to the new development philosophy, promoting high-quality development, and building new development patterns.

Reforms must be advanced with courage and determination, Xi said, asking for combining the enthusiasm in work with the spirit of science, adopting correct methods and innovative thinking, as well as respecting people's pioneering spirit.

Xi urged young officials to improve emergency response capacity and risk awareness, and stand ready to cope with all kinds of risks and challenges and become experts in their fields.

They must improve the capability of engaging with the people and always care about the people's security and well-being, Xi said, stressing the principle of "from the people, to the people."

Xi called for concrete achievements in leading the people to achieve prosperity through hard work, stressing better incomes, employment, education, social security, medical insurance, medical services, and housing for the people.

Young officials should also improve the capability to implement policies, Xi said, calling for officials to be down-to-earth, take the lead in actions, and break new ground by solving difficult problems.

They should take action, shoulder responsibilities, and be committed to the great practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, an era for making things happen, said Xi.

Xi asked Party organizations at all levels to take targeted measures to help young officials grow politically, practically and professionally so that they will be more capable of solving practical problems and performing their duties in the new era.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event.