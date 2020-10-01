Xi raises 4 proposals to advance women's rights, interests

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday raised four proposals to advance women's rights and interests.

The international community needs to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on women, strive for genuine gender equality, ensure that women advance at the forefront of the times, and enhance global cooperation in advancing women's development, Xi said at a high-level meeting on the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.

"We need to pay special attention to the health, social and psychological needs and working environment of frontline women medical workers," Xi said.

He also noted that protection of women's rights and interests must become the commitment at the national level.

"As we pursue post-COVID recovery, we may create new opportunities for women to participate in decision-making and be more involved in national, economic, cultural and social governance," Xi said.

He stressed the importance of fully leveraging the role of the government and mobilizing all stakeholders to support women and help them live their lives to the full.

China supports the United Nations (UN) in making women's development a priority to make women-related targets early harvest results of its 2030 Agenda, Xi said.

He also suggested the UN Women expand its toolkit for promoting gender equality and improve the global roadmap for women's development.