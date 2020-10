BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the world to work together and redouble efforts to promote gender equality and advance the global cause of women's development.

"We still have a long way to go and need to work really hard to build a world in which women are free from discrimination as well as a society of inclusive development," Xi said at a high-level meeting on the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.