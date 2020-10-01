Xi says women fighting COVID-19 at front line deserve admiration

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, female medical and epidemic control workers, researchers, community workers and volunteers over the world deserve people's admiration.

Braving danger and working around the clock, they have fought at the front line of the battle, said Xi at a high-level meeting on the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.

"With their dedication and ingenuity, they have written heroic epics of saving people and protecting lives," he noted.