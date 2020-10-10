Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Oct 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi's fascination for cultural relics

(People's Daily App)    15:03, October 10, 2020

From his start as a grass-roots official to his rise to the head of state, Xi Jinping has attached great importance to the protection of historical culture and cultural relics.

"We would be sinners to future generations if we cannot protect our cultural relics," Xi said when he worked as Party secretary in Zhengding county, Hebei Province, in the early 1980s.

In China, Xi is a firm guardian of cultural relics. On diplomatic occasions, he is the best commentator on Chinese cultural relics and best spokesperson for Chinese culture.

Xi believes cultural relics are an ambassador for cultural exchange.

Here's a video to tell you more. 

 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York