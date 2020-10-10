Xi's fascination for cultural relics

From his start as a grass-roots official to his rise to the head of state, Xi Jinping has attached great importance to the protection of historical culture and cultural relics.

"We would be sinners to future generations if we cannot protect our cultural relics," Xi said when he worked as Party secretary in Zhengding county, Hebei Province, in the early 1980s.

In China, Xi is a firm guardian of cultural relics. On diplomatic occasions, he is the best commentator on Chinese cultural relics and best spokesperson for Chinese culture.

Xi believes cultural relics are an ambassador for cultural exchange.

