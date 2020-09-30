Xi calls for enhancing biodiversity conservation, global environmental governance

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for sustained efforts by all parties to enhance biodiversity conservation and global environmental governance.

Xi made the call at the United Nations Summit on Biodiversity, noting that "the loss of biodiversity and the degradation of the ecosystem pose a major risk to human survival and development."

"We need to take up our lofty responsibility for the entire human civilization, and we need to respect nature, follow its laws and protect it," Xi said.

He stressed upholding multilateralism and building synergy for global governance on the environment, noting that faced with global environmental risks, countries "share a common stake" and form "a community with a shared future."

"Unilateralism finds no support; cooperation is the right way forward," he said. "We must firmly safeguard the UN-centered international system and uphold the sanctity and authority of international rules so as to enhance global governance on the environment."

At a time when COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on economic and social development globally, Xi emphasized the need to "have our eyes on the long run" and "stay the course for green, inclusive and sustainable development."

The Chinese president also stressed upholding the principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities" for developed and developing countries in tackling the challenges to the environment.

Developing countries' concerns over funding, technology and capacity building need to be accommodated, he said.

In his address, Xi also shared with the world China's experience of advancing biodiversity governance and ecological progress.

"China has always prioritized ecological progress and embedded it in every dimension and phase of its economic and social development," said Xi, adding that the country has also rolled out strong policies and actions for preserving biodiversity and protecting the ecosystems.

For the last 10 years, China has topped the world in forest resource increase, with more than 70 million hectares of land afforested, he noted.

Pledging that China will adopt even more forceful policies and measures on environmental protection, Xi reaffirmed the country's goal to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

Before concluding his address, Xi extended invitations to the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, scheduled to be hosted by China next year in the city of Kunming.

"I look forward to the adoption of a comprehensive, balanced, ambitious and implementable framework of action," he said.