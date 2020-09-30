Xi says China ready to work with Argentina to build global community of health for all

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China stands ready to work with Argentina and other members of the international community to firmly support the World Health Organization (WHO) in playing a leading role in the fight against COVID-19, win a complete victory over the pandemic as soon as possible, and promote the building of a global community of health for all.

Xi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a severe test for the whole world, Xi said, adding that in the face of the disease, both the Chinese and Argentine governments have adhered to the principle of putting people and life first, and assigned priority to the life and health of the people.

Noting that the two countries have been standing together and helping each other in the battle, Xi said China is willing to continue to provide as much assistance as its capacity allows for the South American country and deepen bilateral vaccine cooperation.

Xi emphasized that China attaches great importance to its relations with Argentina, supports the Argentine side developing its economy and improving people's wellbeing, and has full confidence about the future cooperation between the two countries.

China, he added, will lift the level of opening up in a comprehensive manner and foster a new development paradigm with domestic circulation as the mainstay and domestic and international circulations reinforcing each other, which will create ample market and development opportunities for all countries across the world, including Argentina.

Noting that China-Argentina practical cooperation boasts a sound foundation, strong resilience and huge potential, Xi said China welcomes more good-quality farm products and high value-added commodities from the South American country into the Chinese market, and welcomes Argentina's participation in the third China International Import Expo.

Xi called on the two sides to implement existing major projects in earnest, open new frontiers for cooperation, and deepen people-to-people exchanges, so as to push for greater development of the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi stressed that humankind has entered a new era of interconnectedness, with countries sharing intertwined interests and their future closely linked together.

Whether in combating the pandemic or in restoring the economy, the world needs to uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and pursue the path of solidarity, cooperation and common development, Xi said.

Noting that both China and Argentina are important emerging markets and developing countries, Xi said China is willing to enhance communication and coordination with Argentina within international frameworks to support multilateralism and promote the building of an open and inclusive world economy.

Xi also suggested that the two countries work together in such international organizations and multilateral mechanisms as the United Nations, Group of 20 and World Trade Organization, to push for green, low-carbon and sustainable development, and help make the international system and international order more just and reasonable.

For his part, Fernandez wished the Chinese people a happy National Day. He said he listened carefully to Xi's speech at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and admires Xi's vision and commitment.

Noting that Argentina and China share common grounds on many issues, such as upholding multilateralism and tackling climate change, Fernandez said Argentina is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with China on these issues.

China's development presents an important opportunity for Argentina, and strengthening the two countries' relations is a top priority in Argentina's foreign policy, he added.

Argentina hopes to deepen cooperation with China in a wide range of fields such as trade, investment, infrastructure and finance, and within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, he said, adding that he believes that will greatly boost Argentina's economic and social development.

Argentina, he said, thanks China for providing support and assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, opposes any attempt to politicize the disease, supports the WHO in playing a leading role, and hopes to continue to deepen vaccine cooperation with China.