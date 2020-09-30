Joint COVID-19 fight shows profound China-Vietnam friendship -- Xi

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China and Vietnam have illustrated their profound "comradely and brotherly" friendship with concrete actions in the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and fully demonstrated the unique advantages of Communist parties' leadership and the socialist system.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Nguyen Phu Trong, president of Vietnam and general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.

Expressing great pleasure in talking with Trong over phone as people in both countries are celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, Xi noted that in the battle against the coronavirus disease, the two parties and two countries have been supporting each other in tackling the current difficulties, and have made major achievements in COVID-19 control and prevention.

The global spread of the epidemic has once again demonstrated that humanity faces a shared future, and only with solidarity and collaboration can mankind get through difficulties, Xi said.

China attaches importance to exploring cooperation with Vietnam in vaccine production and other fields, and is ready to offer vaccines first to developing countries after they have been developed and put into use, Xi said.

China, he added, firmly opposes the politicizing, stigmatizing and labeling attempts by certain countries on the pretext of the pandemic, and is willing to work with other countries to promote the building of a global community of health for all.

Noting that China and Vietnam are linked by mountains and rivers and remarkably similar in ideology, development path, social system and values, Xi said it serves the fundamental interests of both countries and their people to maintain sound development of bilateral relations.

Xi noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic ties, and that the relationships between the two parties as well as between the two countries have both reached a new historical starting point.

China-Vietnam cooperation in trade and other areas is manifesting a strong upward momentum despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in a clear demonstration of the resilience and potential of bilateral relations, Xi added.

With the profound changes unseen in a century gathering pace, China and Vietnam should adhere more steadfastly to the leadership of Communist parties and the socialist system, uphold the two parties' high-level political guidance, and maintain inter-party exchanges of theoretical and practical experience, so as to deepen understanding of the basic rules in the socialist cause, Xi said.

The two sides, he added, should firmly push forward bilateral practical cooperation in the post-pandemic era, continuously unleash the potential for cooperation, and enhance the synergy between the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Vietnam's "Two Corridors and One Economic Circle" plan, he said.

He also called for joint efforts to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two nations, cement the foundation of the friendly bond between the two peoples, and guide the youth generations in both countries to inherit and pass on the everlasting China-Vietnam friendship.

Meanwhile, the two countries should continue to safeguard multilateralism as well as international fairness and justice, resolve disputes and differences through friendly consultations, and maintain the sound momentum of global and regional peace and development, he added.

The CPC, he said, supports the CPV in making a success of its 13th National Congress, and is willing to continue offering as much support and assistance as possible for Vietnam's cause of socialist construction.

For his part, Trong conveyed warm congratulations on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and spoke highly of the remarkable achievements China has made in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and advancing economic and social development under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and China 70 years ago, bilateral relations have in general maintained a positive momentum of development, Trong said.

Vietnam highly values and firmly upholds the friendly and cooperative relationship with China, he said, while expressing gratitude for the valuable support and assistance China has provided for Vietnam at various stages of the latter's liberation and development.

He added that the international situation is undergoing rapid and complex changes and Vietnam is going all out to prepare for the 13th National Congress of the CPV, which is scheduled for early next year.

The Vietnamese side, he said, hopes to continuously strengthen political mutual trust between the two parties as well as between the two countries, give full play to the political leadership of the two parties in bilateral relations, maintain the right tone in public communication, and push for new progress in economic and trade cooperation.

Trong also suggested that the two sides deepen exchanges and cooperation at local levels, boost coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, jointly secure a peaceful and stable environment for development, properly address and resolve existing problems, and lead the relations both between the two parties and between the two countries to new historic development.