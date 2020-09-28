Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Book on Xi's poverty alleviation efforts published

(Xinhua)    17:10, September 28, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A collection of stories about the poverty alleviation efforts of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has been published by the Commercial Press.

Compiled by the People's Daily overseas edition, the book consists of 67 stories depicting Xi's poverty relief endeavors in various posts.

The stories reflect Xi's compassion for the people living in hardships and how he had helped them shake off poverty.

The book is expected to inspire officials and people to strive for winning the battle against poverty.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York