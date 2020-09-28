Book on Xi's poverty alleviation efforts published

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A collection of stories about the poverty alleviation efforts of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has been published by the Commercial Press.

Compiled by the People's Daily overseas edition, the book consists of 67 stories depicting Xi's poverty relief endeavors in various posts.

The stories reflect Xi's compassion for the people living in hardships and how he had helped them shake off poverty.

The book is expected to inspire officials and people to strive for winning the battle against poverty.