BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Three speeches by President Xi Jinping when attending a series of events celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 2019 will be published in the Qiushi Journal on Oct. 1, China's National Day.

The speeches by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in the 19th issue of the journal.