Xi urges better use of internet to heed people's views

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged better use of the internet to heed people's views and pool their wisdom.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, gave the instruction recently on the work of soliciting public views and suggestions online for formulating the country's 14th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development.