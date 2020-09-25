Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Xi urges better use of internet to heed people's views

(Xinhua)    10:25, September 25, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged better use of the internet to heed people's views and pool their wisdom.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, gave the instruction recently on the work of soliciting public views and suggestions online for formulating the country's 14th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development.

