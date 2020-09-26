Public yield monitoring conducted in saline soil rice paddies in Xinjiang

Growers harvest saline soil rice paddies in the field at Bayiawati Township, Yopurga County in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 25, 2020. A public yield monitoring was conducted Friday in the saline soil rice paddies on the western margin of the Taklimakan Desert in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The saline soil rice, developed by the R&D team of Yuan Longping, the pioneer of hybrid rice, achieved a theoretical yield of 548.53 kg per mu (about 0.07 hectares). (Xinhua/Gao Han)