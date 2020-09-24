Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Number of migrant birds increases in Ulungur Lake National Wetland Park

(Xinhua)    15:02, September 24, 2020

CHINA-XINJIANG-FUHAI-WETLAND-BIRDS (CN)

White swans forage at the Ulungur Lake National Wetland Park in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2020. Located in Fuhai County of Altay, the wetland park is a temporary habitat for migrant birds to fly over the Tianshan Mountains and Altay Mountains. Over the years, the number of migrant birds in the wetland park keeps rising as the local eco-environment improves. (Xinhua/Sadat)


