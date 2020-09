A local villager cleans the yard at home at a village in Tokkuzak Township, Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2020. Taking advantages of geographical conditions, villages in Tokkuzak Township developed a series of businesses as broom making, fruit and flower planting as the local economy structure is adjusted to better help boost incomes. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)