Experts say China's white paper on employment, labor rights in Xinjiang shows policy effectiveness

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's white paper on the employment and labor rights in Xinjiang shows the effectiveness of measures taken by the Chinese government to promote employment and protect labor rights in Xinjiang, refuting unfounded accusations with concrete facts and figures, international experts have said.

The white paper, titled "Employment and Labor Rights in Xinjiang," was released by China's State Council Information Office on Thursday.

Bishnul Rijal, deputy chief of International Department and member of the Nepal Communist Party Central Committee, said the white paper clearly shows China's people-centered development policy and its absolute commitment to the well-being of its people.

It is unacceptable that Xinjiang-related issues are politicized or hyped with the ill-intention to defame China, said the expert on international affairs.

Sonia Bressler, a French expert on China, said that the Chinese government has always adhered to a people-centered governance philosophy and improved the well-being of local people by facilitating their employment.

The white paper shows the real situation and achievements in employment promotion in Xinjiang through facts and data, effectively refuting some Western media's groundless accusations against China on Xinjiang-related issues, Bressler said.

Donald Rushambwa, a researcher at China-Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Center, said the white paper shows that the labor rights and interests of the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang have been fully protected.

Through various employment-oriented training, local workers have greatly improved their skills and enhanced their competitiveness, Rushambwa added.

Oleksiy Koval, a member of the Board of the Ukrainian Association of Sinologists, said that the white paper shows the public the various endeavors taken by the Chinese government to promote employment and develop Xinjiang.

The white paper provides specific data on changes in employment in Xinjiang over the past five years, including the number of new jobs, changes in the income of the population and poverty alleviation in poor rural areas, Koval said.

For local residents, there are many concrete examples of how the existing employment system can be used to improve their life, increase their incomes and find desirable jobs, he added.

Mohamed Noman Galal, a member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, said providing employment to over 13 million people in Xinjiang is a "reaffirmation that the people of Xinjiang are equal to all other Chinese citizens in terms of full rights and duties."

Having visited Xinjiang several times and talked to many local people, Galal, a former Egyptian Ambassador to China, said, "We didn't find any kind of discrimination against the people of Xinjiang."