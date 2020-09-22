Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
More cadres sent to Xinjiang to support development

(Xinhua)    20:26, September 22, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's latest group of personnel from central Party and state institutions and enterprises arrived in Urumqi on Monday to start their three-year work term in an assistance program for the development of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The 10th group consists of 579 cadres and professionals from over 110 central Party and state institutions and centrally-administered state-owned enterprises, according to the Organization Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The group will work in key sectors, including education, finance, tourism, health, and agricultural technology, or hold positions in areas of urgent need.

China has been implementing the assistance program for Xinjiang's development since 1997, channeling financial support to Xinjiang from other regions of the country and sending more than 20,000 cadres and professionals to the region.

