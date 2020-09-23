Satellite images capture China’s harvest season

|An image taken by high-resolution Earth observation satellite Gaofen-1 shows the golden wheat fields in Nanyang, central China’s Henan province. The province, a major production area of winter-season wheat, has maintained a good momentum of wheat production. (Photo from official account of China High-Resolution Earth Observation System on WeChat)
Archeologists unearth ancient bronze pot containing alcohol…
Commentary: U.S. hardliners on China are repeating historic…
South China’s Guangxi finds way out of poverty through catt…
Premier Li says China's economy expected to register positi…