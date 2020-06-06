Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
China's winter wheat harvest halfway complete

(Xinhua)    10:16, June 06, 2020

More than 50 percent of the winter-season wheat in China has been harvested, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Friday.

Farmers have harvested wheat in 170 million mu (11.33 million hectares) of fields as of Friday, a rate of progress that is about three days ahead compared to previous years, the ministry said.

In the major wheat production areas of the Yellow River, Huaihe River and Haihe River, over 98 percent of wheat was gathered by harvesting machines.

As of Friday, winter wheat in the provinces of Sichuan, Hubei and Anhui has all been harvested.

Though the COVID-19 epidemic has affected wheat harvesting, meticulous planning has minimized disruptions and ensured smooth harvesting in every province, the ministry said.

