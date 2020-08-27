Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
China expects bumper autumn harvest amid well proceeding production: official

(Xinhua)    11:18, August 27, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's autumn grain production is generally guaranteed this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

This year's autumn harvest currently has a certain foundation amid the pressure of the downward trend for the domestic economy, the COVID-19 outbreak and the natural disasters, Pan Wenbo, an official with the ministry, told a press conference Wednesday.

It is estimated that the area of autumn grain this year will reach 85.6 million hectares, an increase of more than 333,333 hectares, Pan said.

Pan also noted that the crops are growing generally well, with soybeans and rice gradually getting matured in northeast China, the main planting area of autumn grain, and the growth of corn is well proceeding.

Provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin, Shandong and Henan also have seen fast growth of crops in 2020, said Pan.

Although the country sees frequent floods this year, the impact on the autumn production is limited and will not affect the overall situation. Pest control is also better than expected, the official said.

China's total grain output consists of three parts -- early rice, summer grain and autumn production. Autumn grain crops, which include corn and middle- and late-season rice, account for the bulk of the grain production.

