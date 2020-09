Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2020 shows a harvester working in paddy fields in Zhongzhai Miao-Yi-Buyi Town of Liuzhi special region of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A total of 120,000 mu (8,000 hectares) rice ushered in harvest season recently in Liuzhi. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)