Guangzhou invests in SW China’s Guizhou, helps sell farm produce to aid the impoverished

A poverty-relief working team from Huangpu district, Guangzhou in south China’s Guangdong province, has been helping southwest China’s Guizhou province sell various green agricultural products, contributing to poverty alleviation in the mountainous province.

A Buyi village (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The team’s efforts have increased the income of villagers in Guizhou through a platform for the trade of farm products in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Since 2017, Huangpu district has invested more than 32 million yuan (over $4.6 million) to help impoverished households in Duyun city, Qiannan Buyi and Miao autonomous prefecture in Guizhou, develop planting and breeding industries and improve infrastructure construction, according to Lu Yongjia, an official who is dispatched to Duyun to manage poverty alleviation from Huangpu district and serves as vice mayor of the city.

In particular, the district has invested 15 million yuan in the plantation of Maojian tea, a green tea, in Duyun’s Maojian township, adding over 666 hectares of tea gardens, and contributed to the maintenance, production and sale of the tea.

“Maojian is an ideal place for tea planting, but the sales were bad. Guangzhou’s Huangpu district has helped us build mountain roads, improve planting techniques and directly sell Maojian tea in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area,” said Zhang Hongping, a manager from a tea cooperative in Duyun.

In recent years, Huangpu district has promoted the sale of high-quality agricultural products in Guizhou, including Maojian tea.

In May 2019, the Duyun government and the Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guangzhou Municipality inked an agreement to set up a distribution center in Duyun for farm products to be delivered to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

“The center expands channels for Guizhou’s agricultural products,” Lu said. About 40,000 tons of high-quality vegetables from Qiannan prefecture will be delivered to Guangzhou every year.

Since 2019, 20,700 tons of agricultural products worth 110 million yuan from Duyun have been sold in Guangdong, helping 2,900 poor people increase their income.