Pic story: Teacher couple dedicated to rural education in SW China's Guizhou

This combo photo shows Gun Luquan and Pan Mingzhen posing with students in front of the new school building of Miaoben Primary School in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province (top, photo taken on Sept. 9, 2020); and an undated file photo of the old school building (bottom). Gun Luquan and his wife Pan Mingzhen are a teacher couple who dedicated themselves to rural students at Miaoben Primary School for more than 20 years in mountainous Rongjiang County. As the school's only two remaining teaching staff members, Gun and Pan have never given up their original pursuit and tried their best to provide students with decent school experience. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)