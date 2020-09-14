Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pic story: Teacher couple dedicated to rural education in SW China's Guizhou

(Xinhua)    09:35, September 14, 2020

CHINA-GUIZHOU-RONGJIANG-RURAL EDUCATION-TEACHER COUPLE (CN)

This combo photo shows Gun Luquan and Pan Mingzhen posing with students in front of the new school building of Miaoben Primary School in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province (top, photo taken on Sept. 9, 2020); and an undated file photo of the old school building (bottom). Gun Luquan and his wife Pan Mingzhen are a teacher couple who dedicated themselves to rural students at Miaoben Primary School for more than 20 years in mountainous Rongjiang County. As the school's only two remaining teaching staff members, Gun and Pan have never given up their original pursuit and tried their best to provide students with decent school experience. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】【19】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York