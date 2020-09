Special education teacher Zhang Yayun, Li Xiaoqian, Wang Jialin, Li Hong, Sun Haiting and Wu Songlin (from L to R) pose for a group photo at a special education school in Fengcheng City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 9, 2020. With love, patience and perseverance, young special education teachers of the school devoted themselves to taking care of the students who face various difficulties in learning. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)