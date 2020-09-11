Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 11, 2020
Chinese vice premier stresses cultivating top-notch teachers

(Xinhua)    09:29, September 11, 2020

CHINA-BEIJING-SUN CHUNLAN-TEACHER'S DAY (CN)

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, visits the Renmin University of China in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2020. Sun met two respected professors here and extended Teachers' Day greetings to teachers and educators across the country. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Thursday stressed improving the quality of education through cultivating high-caliber teachers.

Sun made the remarks during her visit to the Renmin University of China in Beijing, where she met two respected professors and extended Teachers' Day greetings to teachers and educators across the country.

While presiding over a symposium after her visit, Sun called for more policy support for the education of teachers.

More efforts should be made to train more preschool teachers, vocational education teachers, as well as music, physical education and fine arts teachers, and to make up for the structural shortage of rural teachers, she said.

Sun also called on relevant local departments to increase input in normal schools and care for primary-level teachers in basic education. 


