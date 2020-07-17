Teacher quits classroom to tailor a future in Xinjiang

Ubulhesen Ubulkhasim, son of a village tailor in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is now the owner of one of Xinjiang's largest apparel enterprises. However, the dressmaking business was not what he initially aspired for.

Ubulhesen, 40, was born into a poor family in a village in Hotan Prefecture. Because of the village's location in the southern part of the Taklimakan Desert, people used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living.

To escape poverty, Ubulhesen studied hard and went to a college in Xinjiang. After graduation in 1999, he became a math teacher in a primary school in Hotan.

But his teaching career was short-lived. "Many students skipped classes as their families were too poor and lacked awareness of the importance of education," Ubulhesen said. "Ending poverty will make education more accessible and acceptable."

Against the will of his family, Ubulhesen quit his stable job two years later, and set out on his self-made journey.

From porter to jade trader, Ubulhesen worked in several cities and tried various walks of life, widening his horizon and accumulating his first pot of gold.

"I wouldn't call it a day until making 200 yuan (about 28.58 U.S. dollars)," Ubulhesen said about his early working days.

A trip to east China's Huaxi Village, known as the country's richest, inspired Ubulhesen to bring more income to his fellow villagers and beyond by developing industries.

In 2010, Ubulhesen went back to his hometown and persuaded his family to set up a dressmaking workshop cooperative.

With government support and growing demand, his workshop of some 30 workers has turned into Xinjiang Hotan Balim Trading Co. Ltd, which now has over 1,000 employees and boasts an annual sales of 80 million yuan, making an array of products from school uniforms to medical masks.

Patman Jume has been working with Ubulhesen throughout his entrepreneurial journey, and has turned from a dressmaker to a senior technician with a monthly salary of 4,500 yuan.

"The village has seen sea changes in the past 10 years, so have the lives of villagers," said Patman, citing new houses, improved infrastructure and stable jobs.

In Uygur, "balim" in his company's name means people who pass on knowledge or goodwill. Ubulhesen hopes that in the near future his company can employ over 3,000 people.

"I hope more people can share the benefits of local development and get to know the value of hard work," Ubulhesen said.