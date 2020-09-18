Xi inspects central Chinese city of Changsha

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a company producing intelligent equipment to learn about the development of advanced manufacturing industry, in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 17, 2020. Xi on Thursday inspected Changsha. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

CHANGSHA, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday inspected Changsha, the capital city of central China's Hunan Province.

Xi visited a company producing intelligent equipment, a cultural industry park, and a university to learn about the development of advanced manufacturing and cultural industries, the ideological and political work at colleges and the promotion of fine culture.