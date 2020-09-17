Xi visits revolution-themed exhibition hall in Hunan

CHANGSHA, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday visited a revolution-themed exhibition hall during his inspection tour in central China's Hunan Province.

The exhibition chronicles the story of an impoverished villager named Xu Jiexiu, who offered shelter to three female Red Army soldiers during the Long March in the 1930s. Upon the soldiers' departure, they cut their only quilt in halves, leaving one part with Xu to show their care.