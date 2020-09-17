Xi inspects central China's Hunan Province

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about poverty relief industries and progress in consolidating poverty eradication at a modern agricultural tourism demonstration base in the village of Shazhou, Rucheng County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 16, 2020. Xi on Wednesday inspected Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

CHANGSHA, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected central China's Hunan Province.

In the village of Shazhou, Rucheng County, Xi visited places including a revolution-themed exhibition hall, a village service center, a clinic, a modern agricultural tourism demonstration base, a primary school, and the homes of villagers.

Xi learned about education on the history of revolution, poverty relief industries, and progress in consolidating poverty eradication.