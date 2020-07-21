Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Villagers harvest rice in Lixian County in China's Hunan

(Xinhua)    12:44, July 21, 2020

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2020 shows villagers harvesting rice in Xiongjiawan Village in Lixian County, central China's Hunan Province. Villagers in Lixian County worked in paddy field to harvest early rice and replant late rice after heavy rain. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)


