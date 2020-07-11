Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 11, 2020
Chinese vice premier stresses investment in agriculture

(Xinhua)    10:02, July 11, 2020

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Friday called for efforts to scale up investments in agriculture and rural areas to provide a solid foundation for the realization of rural vitalization.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged expanding investments in key areas, and reversing the falling streak of investments. He said this while attending a teleconference.

Efforts should be made to build modern agricultural facilities, strengthen the development of high-quality farmland, and promote all-round and whole-process agricultural mechanization, Hu said.

He stressed further improving rural infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and telecommunication, as well as enhancing rural public services, especially in townships and villages.

All departments and localities should strengthen coordination, implement investment projects in line with local conditions, and stimulate the enthusiasm of social capitals and farmers, Hu said.

