Xi underscores CPC's people-oriented attribute

CHANGSHA, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, stressed CPC's people-oriented attribute during an inspection tour in central China's Hunan Province Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks while visiting the home of a descendant of the protagonist of a revolutionary story, in the village of Shazhou, Chenzhou City.

The revolutionary story features an impoverished villager named Xu Jiexiu, who offered shelter to three female Red Army soldiers during the Long March in the 1930s. Upon the soldiers' departure, they cut their only quilt into two pieces, leaving one part with Xu to show their care.

The descendant told Xi that his family has shaken off poverty and their life has been improved a lot.

Xi said that the changes illustrate the people-oriented nature of the CPC and the Party delivers on its promises.