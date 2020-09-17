Xi underscores CPC's people-oriented attribute

CHANGSHA, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, stressed the CPC's people-oriented attribute during an inspection tour in central China's Hunan Province Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks while visiting the home of a descendant of the protagonist of a revolutionary story, in the village of Shazhou, Chenzhou City.

The revolutionary story features an impoverished villager named Xu Jiexiu, who offered shelter to three women Red Army soldiers during the Long March in the 1930s. Upon the soldiers' departure, they cut their only quilt into two pieces, leaving one part with Xu to show their care.

The descendant told Xi that his family has shaken off poverty and their lives have improved a lot.

Xi said that the changes illustrate the people-oriented nature of the CPC and the Party delivers on its promises.

At a public square, Xi told villagers that the CPC has remained true to its original aspiration over nearly a century since its founding, and the people have considered the CPC as a party of their own.

Xi said he, as a member of the Party and a leading Party official, will perform his duties well, and work with the 1.4 billion Chinese people and more than 90 million Party members to make the country better and the people happier.