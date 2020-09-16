Senior CPC official calls for promoting epidemic-fighting spirit

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a symposium attended by Party members and primary-level officials with outstanding performance in fighting COVID-19 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official on Tuesday called for promoting the spirit of combating the COVID-19 epidemic at a symposium attended by Party members and primary-level officials with outstanding performance in fighting COVID-19.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, called for thoroughly studying the speech made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at a meeting to commend China's COVID-19 battle role models.

Xi, in his speech, spoke highly of China's major strategic achievements in the battle against COVID-19, and required efforts to continue breaking new ground in developing the cause of the Party and the country, said Wang.

Wang commended CPC members and primary-level Party organizations for their roles in the country's COVID-19 response and urged efforts to strengthen the leadership of the CPC and Party building.