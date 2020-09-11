China starts producing documentary for CPC's 100th founding anniversary

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- A 100-episode documentary to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started filming in Beijing on Thursday.

The documentary has selected 100 historical events over the course of China's revolution, modernization, reform, and rejuvenation to showcase the glorious history and achievements of the CPC.

Jointly produced by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, National Radio and Television Administration, and Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the CPC, the documentary is scheduled to be broadcast in April 2021.

The production is expected to inspire the audience, especially the younger generation, to strive to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, said Qu Qingshan, head of the institute.