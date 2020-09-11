Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China starts producing documentary for CPC's 100th founding anniversary

(Xinhua)    09:25, September 11, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- A 100-episode documentary to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started filming in Beijing on Thursday.

The documentary has selected 100 historical events over the course of China's revolution, modernization, reform, and rejuvenation to showcase the glorious history and achievements of the CPC.

Jointly produced by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, National Radio and Television Administration, and Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the CPC, the documentary is scheduled to be broadcast in April 2021.

The production is expected to inspire the audience, especially the younger generation, to strive to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, said Qu Qingshan, head of the institute.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York