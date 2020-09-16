CPC issues guidelines for strengthening united front work involving private sector

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a set of guidelines for strengthening united front work involving the private sector.

The Party's united front work concerning the private economy has been breaking new ground and innovating since the reform and opening up, however, the united front work is faced with new situations and new tasks because the scale of the private sector has been expanding, risks and challenges have increased significantly, and the values and interests of the private economy personnel have become more diverse as socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, according to the document.

Strengthening the united front work with the private sector is an important way to realize the Party's leadership over the private economy, an important content to develop and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and an important guarantee to promote high-quality development of the private economy, it read.

The document stressed efforts to strengthen political thinking guidance of personnel in the private sector, train competent representative figures of the sector, and support and serve the sector's high-quality development.

Mechanisms for communication and consultation between government and businesses should be established and improved, it said, urging measures to give full play to the role of federations of industry and commerce and chambers of commerce and strengthen the Party's leadership over the united front work with the private sector.