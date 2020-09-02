Senior CPC official stresses importance of people-centered approach to work

Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), gives a speech while attending the opening ceremony of the school's 2020 autumn semester in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Xi on Tuesday stressed the importance of officials upholding a people-centered approach to strive toward the people's aspirations to live better lives.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), made the statement while attending the opening ceremony of the school's 2020 autumn semester.

Leading officials should put the people first, rely on the people, work for the people's wellbeing, said Chen, adding that officials should be loyal servants to the people.

Chen also urged officials to maintain close ties with the people, and guard against bureaucratism in their work and the practice of formality for formality's sake.