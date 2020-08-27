Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Senior CPC official calls for promoting voluntary service

(Xinhua)    10:22, August 27, 2020

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a teleconference on voluntary service in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday hailed the role of volunteers in the battle against COVID-19 in China and called for promoting voluntary service.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while attending a teleconference on voluntary service.

Huang said a vast number of volunteers and voluntary organizations have responded promptly to the Party's call and made important contributions to epidemic prevention and control.

Huang encouraged voluntary service in publicizing the Party's new theories and policies to the public.

He also underscored improvements to voluntary service in emergencies with enhanced expertise and capabilities to advance social governance modernization.

