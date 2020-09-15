CPC to consolidate achievements of Party education campaign

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a set of guidelines, urging the consolidation of the achievements made during the Party education campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission."

The guidelines call for enhanced study and discussion of the Party's theories and strengthened education on ideals and convictions among CPC members.

Regular self-examination and self-criticism should be conducted by Party members, and problems found should be rectified in time, according to the guidelines.

The guidelines ask Party members to continue to commit themselves to a people-centered approach in their work.

The guidelines caution against the practices of bureaucratism and formalities for formalities' sake, and urge Party members to abide by the Party's regulations and disciplines and uphold integrity.

The office has asked local authorities across the country to thoroughly implement the guidelines.

The months-long campaign among CPC members nationwide was launched on May 31, 2019.