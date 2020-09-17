Xi stresses effectiveness of primary-level public services

CHANGSHA, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed the effectiveness of primary-level public services while inspecting a village service center in the county of Rucheng, central China's Hunan Province, on Wednesday.

Xi learned about the work at the service center and urged efforts to make such services more targeted to cater to the needs of ordinary people.

He also called for better training of service staff at primary levels to enhance their awareness and capacity of serving the people.