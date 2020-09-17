Xi stresses promoting healthy development of private sector

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to unite people from the private sector around the Communist Party of China (CPC) to better promote the healthy development of the private sector.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on related work.

The non-public sector of the economy is an important part of the socialist market economy, and it is of great significance to promote the healthy development of the sector and personnel engaged in the sector, Xi said.

He emphasized that it is an important task to unite and guide people in the private sector.

The instruction was conveyed at a video teleconference held in Beijing on Wednesday, highlighting the united front work relating to the private economy.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and head of the CPC Central Committee's leading group on the united front work, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Wang stressed that united front work personnel should stay on top of the development and demands of private enterprises, and make concerted efforts to fully implement the policies of the CPC Central Committee to support the private sector.

They should also help private enterprises overcome current difficulties to enhance their confidence in further development, Wang said.

Mechanisms for communication and consultation between government and businesses and for safeguarding the rights and interests of private enterprises should be improved, Wang said, adding the role of chambers of commerce and federations of industry and commerce should be brought into full play.