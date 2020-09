With its diverse landforms including deserts, grasslands, lakes, mountains, and rivers, as well as its breathtaking scenery, Qiangtang Plateau in southwest China’s Tibet autonomous region is a paradise for wild animals.

Many species of wild animals, including the Tibetan antelope, kiang, yak, and hare, inhabit the plateau, which has an average elevation of over 4,500 meters and represents the largest pure natural prairie in Tibet.