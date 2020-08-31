Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 31, 2020
Local farmers busy in fields in harvest season of highland barley in Tibet

(Xinhua)    09:28, August 31, 2020

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2020 shows farmers harvesting highland barley in Gyangze County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Local farmers are now busy in the fields in the harvest season of highland barley. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)


