Xi stresses building new modern socialist Tibet

(Xinhua)    15:52, August 29, 2020
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, speaks during a high-level meeting on Tibet work in Beijing, capital of China. The meeting was held in Beijing from Aug. 28 to 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to build a new modern socialist Tibet.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the comments at a two-day high-level meeting on Tibet work, which ended Saturday.


