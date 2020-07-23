Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
No casualties reported after 6.6-magnitude quake jolts Tibet

(Xinhua)    09:38, July 23, 2020

No casualties have been reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

The quake struck Nyima County at 4:07 a.m. Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The epicenter was monitored at 33.19 degrees north latitude and 86.81 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km.

The county has launched an emergency response. Telecommunication, electricity and water supply remain normal in the county. The epicenter was less than 20 km away from Rongmar Township where the quake was strongly felt.

Rongmar, at an average altitude of over 5,000 meters, administers two villages. In 2018, most of the township residents were relocated to the regional capital of Lhasa thanks to an ecological program.

