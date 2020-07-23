No casualties have been reported as of 8 a.m. Thursday after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

The quake struck Nyima County at 4:07 a.m. Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The epicenter was monitored at 33.19 degrees north latitude and 86.81 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km.

The county has launched an emergency response. Telecommunication, electricity and water supply remain normal in the county. The epicenter was less than 20 km away from Rongmar Township where the quake was strongly felt.

Rongmar, at an average altitude of over 5,000 meters, administers two villages. In 2018, most of the township residents were relocated to the regional capital of Lhasa thanks to an ecological program.